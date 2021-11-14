The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.
Police said that Jackson first had a verbal altercation with an operations agent at the back of the plane and was asked to exit. As Jackson was exiting, she had another verbal altercation with a second operations agent that turned physical, with Jackson striking the agent on the head with a closed fist, police said.
Mainz said the the operations agent, a woman, was taken to a hospital and released Saturday night.
Jackson was in Dallas County jail on Sunday on $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.