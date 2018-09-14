BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Troopers in Delaware say a woman had been tied up during a home invasion and forced into a bathroom with her two grandchildren.

State Police tell news outlets in a statement that the 56-year-old woman and the children younger than 3 were not injured. Police say three men wearing masks had pushed their way inside her house Thursday afternoon when she answered a knock at the door.

Police say the men ransacked the home and took an undisclosed amount of cash and a cellphone before fleeing in an SUV.

Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.