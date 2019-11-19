The Globe obtained the texts from a public relations firm representing the 21-year-old You, who is currently in South Korea.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins declined comment.

Rollins has described You as an abusive partner who exchanged thousands of text messages with Urtula in the two months before his death, including many in which she urged him to kill himself.

Urtula died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

