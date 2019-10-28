Rollins said You and Alexander Urtula exchanged thousands of text messages, including some in which she urged Urtula to kill himself.

He died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

Rollins says You is currently in South Korea.

Rollins’ office did not provide the name of her attorney.

The case is similar to that of Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for sending her boyfriend texts encouraging him to kill himself.

