KRCG reports that a court document says the 37-year-old Peterson told Fulton police that she and Dalton were drinking and watching a movie when he suggested they act out a scene involving a firearm. She said she accidentally shot him during that scene. According to the document, she told police she was intoxicated and on several medications at the time.
Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct 15.
___
Information from: KRCG-TV, http://www.krcg.com
