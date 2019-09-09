FLORIDA

Woman to face jury trial in trespassing

The trial of a Chinese business executive charged with lying to a Secret Service agent and trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club will be heard by a jury of 10 women and two men after their selection first bogged down Monday over the defendant’s lack of underwear.

The bizarre case took a weird turn before the potential jurors were brought into the courtroom, when defendant Yujing Zhang told Judge Roy Altman that she was wearing brown jail garb instead of civilian clothing because she had not been provided any underwear. Defendants generally wear civilian clothing during trials to not prejudice jurors against them.

Zhang, 33, was later taken to a holding cell and changed into a copper-colored blouse and khaki slacks found in her hotel room after her March arrest.

The Shanghai consultant is acting as her own attorney during the federal trial. She was arrested March 30 after she allegedly lied to get past a Secret Service agent guarding Mar-a-Lago, saying she was there to use the pool. The president was staying at Mar-a-Lago that weekend, but was at his nearby golf club when Zhang arrived. She faces up to six years if convicted.

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

Lawmaker charged for elbowing colleague

A West Virginia lawmaker has been charged for kicking a door into a statehouse staffer and elbowing a delegate because he was mad about racist signs at the Capitol, authorities said.

A criminal complaint filed Friday charges Democratic Del. Mike Caputo with misdemeanor battery for the incident in March.

Caputo has admitted to kicking the door because he was upset about a display outside the House chamber on “WV GOP Day” that falsely linked U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) with the Sept. 11. 2001, terrorist attacks.

Police said Caputo was “talking loud and saying nasty things” as he walked up to the chamber and forcibly pushed one of the doors, causing it to hit a House doorman. The staffer sought medical attention at a hospital, according to the complaint. It is unclear whether he was injured.

Caputo then pushed Del. Sharon Malcolm (R) with his elbow after telling her to get out of his way, police said. Malcolm initially said she wasn’t hurt but later said that she experienced pain and is still under a physician’s care for her injury.