Anderson Police were chasing 30-year-old Grayson Dean Mathis after he refused to stop for an officer. The hit-and-run and subsequent crash happened about 3 miles (5 kilometers) outside the city, authorities said.
Brenda Mary Wilson, 54, was hit after Mathis’ car ran off the left side of the road, investigators said.
A special team of state troopers is investigating the crash.
