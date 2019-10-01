The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

The zoo says this was a “serious violation and unlawful trespass.” The Bronx Zoo says they have a “zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

