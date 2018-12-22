WILMINGTON, Del. — A 32-year-old woman has died while riding as a passenger in a car that crashed into a roadside work operation.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that a 31-year-old Newark man was driving the SUV on 1-95 south when the vehicle veered off the road. The car hit the side of a crash truck, designed to protect work crews by absorbing the impact of a vehicle hitting it from behind.

State police say the car’s passenger was killed. She was not wearing a seat belt. Her identity was not released in a statement about the deadly crash.

The driver and a crewman he hit were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

I-95 south was closed for about 2 ½ hours following the crash.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

