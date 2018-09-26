ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An Ann Arbor woman has been arraigned on murder and other charges after her SUV slammed into the rear of a disabled school bus, killing two people.

Michigan State Police say a fugitive team arrested 25-year-old Andre Edwards in suburban Detroit on Tuesday. She faces two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, three counts of child abuse and other charges.

She’s being held on $500,000 bond following her arraignment Wednesday.

The May 29 crash killed 42-year-old tow truck driver Nader Chehadi of Ypsilanti and 28-year-old Antoinette Butler of Ypsilanti, who was a passenger in the SUV. Three children in Edwards’ SUV were injured.

Police say Chehadi was behind the school bus at the time. No students were on the bus.

