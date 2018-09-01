RUMNEY, N.H. — A Virginia woman faces life-threatening injuries after a fall at a New Hampshire climbing area.

New Hampshire’s fish and game department says that Ashley Alford fell while climbing at Rumney Rocks Friday afternoon. Conservation officers answered a call for help from local fire departments who carried Alford out of the woods.

A helicopter brought Alford to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. New Hampshire state police and the U.S. Forest Service also provided assistance.

The department has not provided additional details on the fall.

