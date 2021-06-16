The Larimer County coroner’s office has not released the climber’s name.
The climbing gym in Fort Collins released a statement Tuesday calling the fall a “tragic event” and expressing sympathy for the climber’s friends and family. It also said the auto-belay systems that keep climbers from falling will not be used at least until a full investigation is completed.
The Coloradoan reports fatal accidents at indoor climbing gyms are extremely rare, with only a handful in the United States in the last decade. In 2014, a man died while climbing indoors at the Boulder Rock Club.