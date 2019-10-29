Gomez released a statement thanking rescuers and saying she was bruised but regaining her strength.

A California Air National Guard aircraft saw the S-O-S and then spotted Gomez off-trail a few miles from where her car was discovered over the weekend.

Gomez, a traveling nurse based in San Francisco, said Thursday she intended to visit Sequoia. She was reported missing on Friday after not showing up for work.

