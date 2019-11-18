Kondrat’yev pleaded guilty to assault in August. She had faced up to a year in prison.

Authorities say Kondrat’yev was part of a group protesting in June outside a town hall meeting attended by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The second-term Republican was leaving a coffee house when a cup struck him in the back. Several witnesses identified Kondrat’yev as the assailant, and the throw was caught on video.