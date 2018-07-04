PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. — An employee has been seriously injured in an explosion at a pyrotechnics plant in southwest Missouri.

KSPR-TV reports that a fire subsequently broke out Tuesday at the AM Pyrotechnics plant in Pleasant Hope, which supplies big fireworks shows.

Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jake Agee says there was a report of a loud explosion and by the time firefighters arrived, more explosions had taken place.

Firefighters said most of the workers left the building before the fire, but one person remained inside.

Agee says the woman was removed from the building with serious injuries and flown to a hospital.

Agee says several fire departments responded to the blaze and that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

