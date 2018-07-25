WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman severely injured when a wind-blown beach umbrella gored her in the upper chest is thanking those who came to her aid and provided medical treatment.

The daughter of 46-year-old Jill Mendygral gave a statement to The Citizens’ Voice of Wilkes-Barre that said Mendygral has undergone extensive surgery and is working to regain her strength.

Officials say lifeguards in Ocean City, Maryland, and others held the umbrella’s wooden pole while firefighters cut it off on Sunday.

They left a piece in her chest to avoid additional damage.

The unattended rental umbrella injured Mendygral during a sudden gust of wind.

Her daughter says Mendygral suffered severe pain. She says her mother and family are grateful to those who helped rescue her.

Mendygral was on vacation with friends and family.

___

Information from: The Citizens’ Voice, http://www.citizensvoice.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.