Firefighters saved the older girls but the 6-month-old was dead by the time they got to her.

Police have not identified the 23-year-old woman taken into custody. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In August, firefighters rescued four children from a burning St. Louis home and charged both parents with endangering their welfare. Authorities say those children had been left home alone.

