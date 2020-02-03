Franco del Cid was arrested in November by federal immigration officers after they received a tip that she returned to the U.S. and was back in Minnesota.
Franco del Cid was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide after crashing a minivan into a school bus near Cottonwood in 2008, killing four students. She served eight years of her sentence and was deported after being released from state prison.
