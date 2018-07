HOUSTON — A federal court has rejected an appeal from a female former Naval Academy midshipman serving a life sentence in Texas for the 1995 slaying of the high school girlfriend of her former Air Force Academy boyfriend also convicted of murder in the teenage love triangle.

Diane Zamora appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a lower court refused her civil rights lawsuit against Texas prison officials. She argued that her move from protective custody at one prison to general population at another threatened her safety because of animosity from inmates due to the high-profile nature of her case.

Zamora is now 40. She and her former boyfriend David Graham were convicted of killing Adrianne Jones, a sophomore at Mansfield High School, southwest of Dallas, where Graham was an honor student.

This story has been corrected to show the inmate’s name is Diane Zamora, not Diana.

