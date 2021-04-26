Early Sunday, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper clocked Carvajal driving at 111 mph (179 kph) along a highway near Interstate 4 in Tampa.
As the trooper tried to overtake Carvajal’s car, she made a hard right turn that sent her Hyundai Elantra onto the road’s shoulder and down an embankment before it went airborne, the crash report said. The car struck a concrete light pole and a palm tree before overturning in the parking lot of a car dealership.
A 19-year-old front seat passenger was thrown into the backseat and two rear passengers were ejected from the car, the report said. The passengers were all taken to a hospital, where a 22-year-old later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Carvajal was the only one in the car wearing a seat belt, troopers said in the report. She suffered minor injuries. She was later arrested and charged with reckless driving involving a serious injury, DUI involving a serious injury, DUI manslaughter, driving without a license and multiple counts of DUI property damage.
State court records show Carvajal served time in prison after she ran a red light and struck and killed a 52-year-old driver in Plant City in 2014. Carvajal was charged then with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid license.