It was unclear Sunday whether Inoue had an attorney. Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter.
Inoue drove to a police station about 7 a.m. Saturday and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, authorities said.
Police said a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, whose names weren’t immediately released, were found dead in the apartment.
The two bodies were under a blanket and boxes and “there were significant injuries to their bodies including numerous lacerations, incised wounds and some amputations, consistent with a violent attack and defensive wounds,” said Sgt. Steven Carbajal, a Tempe police spokesman.
Police said they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Ex-prosecutor surrenders law license
A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor.
The Dallas Morning News reported that Richard E. “Rick” Jackson surrendered his law license last month. The State Bar concluded that he did not inform Dennis Allen and Stanley Mozee’s defense attorneys about evidence that could have cleared them at their capital murder trials in 2000. Allen and Mozee were sentenced to life in prison in the slaying of the Rev. Jesse Borns Jr., who was stabbed 47 times at his leather and woodworking store in 1999.
The two were freed in 2014 after the Dallas County district attorney’s office said they were wrongfully convicted based on prosecutorial misconduct.
They were declared innocent five years later after DNA testing helped clear them.
— Associated Press
Man arrested after boy is found dead: An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared that the boy suffered a violent death and that "an edged weapon" was used. He said it's believed that the boy was killed about 5 a.m. His name hasn't been released, but he's believed to have lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.
— Associated Press