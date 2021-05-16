Man arrested after boy is found dead: An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared that the boy suffered a violent death and that "an edged weapon" was used. He said it's believed that the boy was killed about 5 a.m. His name hasn't been released, but he's believed to have lived in the southwest Dallas neighborhood where he was found, Martinez said.