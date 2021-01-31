Meanwhile, two men ages 30 and 33 showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. Investigators determined that they had been shot at the same location as the three women. The men’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said it appears the victims were shot at a party. No arrests have been made.

— Associated Press

Videos show police pepper-spraying girl, 9

Police in Rochester, N.Y., released two body-camera videos Sunday of officers restraining a distraught 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and sprayed with what police called a chemical “irritant.”

A total of nine officers and supervisors responded to the report of “family trouble” on Friday. The girl can be heard in the body-camera videos from officers screaming frantically for her father as the officers try to restrain her.

At a news conference Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson described the girl as suicidal, and Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan described the irritant as pepper spray. She did not defend the officers’ actions.

— Associated Press

Man accused of killing two men found dead at Tenn. lake: The body of a double-murder suspect was found at the same Tennessee lake where two duck hunters were fatally shot, authorities said. The body of David Vowell was recovered and identified Saturday in Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. An autopsy is planned. The statement said Vowell, 70, was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Zachery Grooms, 25, and Chance Black, 26. The Weakley County residents were shot in a duck blind at the lake Monday. The Jackson Sun reported that a third man who was with Grooms and Black told investigators that Vowell shot the others before driving away.

Maine company successfully launches prototype rocket: A Maine company that's developing a rocket to propel small satellites into space passed its first major test on Sunday. Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace launched a 20-foot prototype rocket, reaching an altitude of a little more than 4,000 feet in a first run designed to test the rocket's propulsion and control systems. It carried a science project by high school students that will measure flight metrics, a special alloy that's being tested by a New Hampshire company — and a Dutch dessert called stroopwafel, in an homage to its Amsterdam-based parent firm.