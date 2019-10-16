The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.
Authorities say a 911 call after 8 p.m. reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide.
The statement says deputies located a suspect on the property and fired in response to an unspecified threat.
The 81-year-old Ely starred in a 1960s TV version of the Tarzan story.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD