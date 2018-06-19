ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A woman and a man charged with murder in her fiancé’s beating death in Kentucky have pleaded not guilty.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Teresa Logsdon tells The News-Enterprise 50-year-old Lisa Renee Harvey and 43-year-old Rick Aaron Fisher made the pleas Monday in Hardin County Circuit Court. They could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted in the killing of 58-year-old Andrew Folena.

Authorities say Harvey and Fisher were in a relationship while Harvey was engaged to Folena, and that all three lived in a home at least for several days before authorities found Folena’s body June 9 in a shallow grave near the home.

County Sheriff John Ward says Harvey and Fisher told authorities “conflicting stories” when interviewed.

The two return to court Aug. 7 for a pre-trial conference. They are represented by public defenders.

