RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to faking a will to keep a drug dealer’s home from being seized by the government.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 38-year-old Samantha Smith entered the plea Tuesday for conspiracy to obstruct justice. Smith’s charges stem from the prosecution of her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Earnest Warren Wright.

Wright was sentenced in March to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin out of his home, which was left to him by his grandfather. Court records say authorities believe Wright told Smith his land was going to be seized and that he had hidden drugs there. They say Smith then faked a will by Wright’s grandfather that left her the land. The fake will was filed Feb. 14 and accepted.

Smith will be sentenced Sept. 14.

