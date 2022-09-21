Woman pleads guilty to killing father, sister, 2 others

CLARE, Mich. — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year.

Judy Boyer, 55, of Farwell admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021, the Morning Sun reported.

Police were called to her father’s home that day for reports that two people had been shot and wounded. They found four victims: Henry Boyer, 85, daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. All were shot at the Boyer home in Grant Township.