Woman pleads guilty to killing father, sister, 2 others

CLARE, Mich. — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year.
Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof, authorities have said.
Judy Boyer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her father and sister and second-degree for killing Salminen and Bacon, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said.
First-degree murder carries a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for November.
Authorities have provided few details of the four killings or motives but said Boyer had a list of potential other victims.