Members of the Maine State Police stand during the funeral procession for Ben Campbell, a state police trooper, on April 9 in Portland. Campbell was helping a motorist last week when he was struck and killed by a tire that had dislodged from a logging truck. (Mary Schwalm/AP)

MISSOURI

Woman pleads guilty to threatening facilities

A 47-year-old St. Louis woman has admitted that she used social media to threaten to “blow up” Planned Parenthood facilities and injure staff.

The U.S. attorney’s office in St. Louis announced that Maria Terry pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and transmitting a threatening communication over the Internet.

In a plea agreement, Terry admitted that on Nov. 7 she posted a message on Twitter directed at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund that threatened to blow up the facilities in St. Louis. Terry also admitted in her plea that her goal was to intimidate or interfere with people seeking access to, or providing, reproductive health services through Planned Parenthood.

— Associated Press

Mexican man awaiting trial found dead in jail

A Mexican citizen accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri in 2016 died Tuesday after hanging himself from a light fixture in his St. Louis jail cell.

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was found alone in his cell at 2:02 a.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later, said Koran Addo, spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson (D).

Addo declined to comment further but Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Serrano-Vitorino hanged himself and left a note written in Spanish.

Serrano-Vitorino, 43, who was in the United States illegally, was accused of fatally shooting four men at a home in Kansas City, Kan., on the night of March 7, 2016. He was arrested a day later and 170 miles away in Montgomery County, Mo., where he was accused of killing Randy Nordman of New Florence. He was charged with first-degree murder in all five deaths.

He was being held in St. Louis awaiting an October trial in Nordman’s death on a change of venue. Missouri prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

He had tried to take his own life before, with a safety razor, shortly after his arrest while jailed in Montgomery County. After a hospitalization, he was returned to the jail.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Man who bought island arrested in Kmart theft

A man who had just bought an $8 million island off Key West was arrested Saturday for participating in what police described as a scheme to steal $300 in household items from Kmart.

Officials at Kmart called Key West police April 5 after they say Andrew Francis Lippi, 59, had purchased several items, including a Keurig coffee maker and lightbulbs, and returned the original boxes for a refund. But police say the boxes were stuffed with other items. For example, store officials said a basketball was inside the Keurig box.

The store’s loss prevention officer provided detectives with video of Lippi buying and returning all of the items between March 30 and April 5, according to an arrest report.

The Miami Herald reported that Lippi bought Thompson Island, which had been the home to the family of philanthropist Edward B. Knight. Lippi also owns the “Real World” house in Key West, where MTV shot its 17th season in 2006.

Lippi was charged with grand theft and booked into jail. He was also issued a trespass warning to stay away from Kmart. Jail records show he was released Sunday.

— Associated Press

Uber driver accused of trying to break into passenger's home: An Uber driver has been arrested for trying to break into the home of a passenger he had dropped off at the San Francisco airport, then burglarizing a neighbor's home, police said. The San Mateo Police Department said Monday that officers arrested Jackie Gordon Wilson, 38, Friday at his home in Rancho Cordova. Officials said surveillance video shows Wilson trying to break into his passenger's San Mateo home but giving up after an alarm sounded. Wilson then went to another home a few blocks away and was caught on video breaking in there, police said. Wilson was arrested at his home, where detectives found some of the stolen items .

— Associated Press