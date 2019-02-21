TOWNSEND, Del. — Police in Delaware say a woman whose car rolled over into a creek has died.

The News Journal cites a Delaware State Police release that says the woman lost control of her Hyundai Sonata on a snow-covered curve Wednesday afternoon and slid off the roadway into Drawyers Creek.

She was trapped as her car began filling with water. It’s unclear how long she was inside the car before she was pulled from the water. Senior Cpl. Ruoy Koontz with New Castle County paramedics says she was resuscitated and taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

Police are waiting to notify the woman’s family before releasing her name.

