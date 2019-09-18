GEORGETOWN, Del. — A woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults has testified that she was surprised and afraid when he went from consensual kissing to physical force and violence.

The 21-year-old woman testified Wednesday that her surprise when Clay Conaway began removing her clothes became anxiety, then fear, as he put his hand on her throat, pulled her hair, pinned her legs and raped her.

She is one of six women whom 23-year-old Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.

Before driving to Conaway’s house in June 2018, the woman texted a friend expressing concern that Conaway wanted to have sex with her.

Yet she also described her planned meeting with Conaway as “too good to be true.”

