Five people were suffocated at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Walker, near Grand Rapids, in the late 1980s. Wood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy and was sentenced to a maximum prison term of 40 years.

Wood, 57, has been released from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, and will live in South Carolina, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman at the Michigan Corrections Department.

Investigators said Wood’s cooperation was crucial in prosecuting her companion, Gwendolyn Graham. Wood said she was the lookout for Graham, who is serving a life sentence in the suffocation deaths.

Wood was placed in a federal prison to separate her from Graham, now 56. Michigan only has one prison for women.