Viverette said she ran to a neighbor’s apartment and called 911. A photo posted to her Instagram account shows a man standing inside her balcony door.
Hagerstown police said on their Facebook page that officers obtained the video from Viverette and after an investigation identified the suspect as Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36. He was arrested on Nov. 24 and multiple charges were filed, including second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property. Rodriguez-Gomez was released on an unsecured bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.
