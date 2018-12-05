DELMAR, Del. — A Delaware woman has been reunited with her missing Pomeranian named Jakey, who she believed was dead but was really adopted out to someone else.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Angela Andrade and Jakey came together Monday, nearly a month after Andrade had been told he was dead. Andrade says she went out of town and left Jakey with her father.

She says Jakey was gone when she returned and her father misled her to believe he was dead and not missing. She says she went to visit Jakey’s grave in October, but the lack of a freshly dug grave told her something was off.

In reality, Jakey had been found and was adopted by someone who initially declined to return him but later changed their mind.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

