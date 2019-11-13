Bensreiti said she explained the scarf was for religious purposes. She said the guard replied that she didn’t care.
After speaking with a supervisor, the guard ushered her inside.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations protested the incident.
Arena owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment called the encounter a misunderstanding and said the guard didn’t recognize that Bensreiti was wearing a hijab.
