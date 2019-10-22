The suit says the woman was asked to become an ICE informant after her brother was detained by the agency.

The suit says the agent threatened to deport her and her family unless she had sex with him. The woman says she was forced into “abhorrent sexual behavior” and impregnated three times.

An ICE spokesman said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation or personnel matters but confirmed that the agent no longer works for ICE.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD