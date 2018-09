SEATTLE — A woman has accused a Washington state lawmaker of raping her 11 years ago, saying she was inspired to speak out following the televised allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Candace Faber said Republican state Sen. Joe Fain sexually assaulted her in 2007.

Fain says he “absolutely” denies the claim and called for an investigation.

Faber also issued a statement saying she can “no longer remain silent” and made reference to Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford told a Senate committee that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Faber chose to identify herself.

Faber has worked in the city of Seattle’s information technology department.

