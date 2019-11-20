Federal prosecutors say Lecron and her boyfriend had bomb-making materials and weapons in their home and spent months planning before they were arrested in December.

Lecron pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and transporting explosives.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney.

Authorities have said that Lecron instigated the plans. Prosecutors say she and her boyfriend were targeting a bar in downtown Toledo and had also discussed attacks on several public places.

