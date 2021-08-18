The woman was dog-sitting for one of the home’s residents.
Matt Yamashita, a wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said the area is known for its moose habitat and is frequented by the ungulates year-round.
“This incident was no fault of her own. Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat,” he said, adding that the attack likely happened because the cow moose was protecting her calves.
The cow and its two calves have been in the area for a while, and no previous aggressive behavior was reported.