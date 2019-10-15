Kanarek and her fiance had moved into a farmhouse owned by Michael Barisone, a rider renowned in the dressage community, for training.

But she says tensions escalated after Barisone tried to kick them out because of flooding that caused him and his fiancee to move out of their residence.

Barisone, who was charged with two counts of attempted murder , says he shot Kanarek in self-defense.

His lawyer did not respond to requests for comment from the Times.

