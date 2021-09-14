The woman appeared to be waving at someone moments before the train started moving, officials said.
“This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols,” said BART Spokesperson Alicia Trost.
BART Police have reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses. BART’s chief safety officer is working with the National Transportation Safety Board, which is assisting in the investigation.
Mike Sim, told KGO-TV, he saw the woman being dragged and spoke to a man who was hysterical on the platform and who told him the woman killed was his girlfriend.
“It was pretty grotesque because all the way down the platform ... there was a bloodstain, about an inch and half wide, all the way down,” he said.