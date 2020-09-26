The video’s release sparked days of protests in the city and insistent calls for reform.
“I am confident that she will bring a different perspective and instill a fresh approach to policing, both of which are very much needed in our city, particularly at this difficult time,” Warren said at a news conference.
Herriott-Sullivan is currently the interim deputy executive director at the Rochester Housing Authority.
“I know these are tough times right now, but I believe strongly that we all bring our best to the table and we’ll be able to get it done,” Herriott-Sullivan said.
