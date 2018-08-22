SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A 75-year-old New York woman who was convicted of killing her baby daughter in 1985 and suspected of killing seven of her eight other children has been freed from prison.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Tuesday that Marybeth Tinning has been released from Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills and will be supervised by officials in Schenectady (skeh-NEHK’-ta-dee) County, where she lives.

Her release was approved in July after a parole hearing, her seventh since being imprisoned in 1987.

A jury convicted Tinning of killing her ninth child, 4-month-old Tami Lynne, in December 1985. She was one of Marybeth and Joseph Tinning’s eight young children to die between 1972 and 1985 under suspicious circumstances.

Marybeth Tinning was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

