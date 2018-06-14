FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Christina Fay, of Wolfeboro, attends District Court at the Carroll County Superior Courthouse in Ossipee, N.H. Fay, who was found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion is expected back in court to learn her sentence. Fay could serve as little as a month in jail on animal cruelty charges if she undergoes counseling. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, June 14, 2018, to discuss an alternative plan to prosecutors’ recommended yearlong jail term. (Elizabeth Frantz/The Concord Monitor via AP, File) (Associated Press)

OSSIPPEE, N.H. — A woman who was found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion is expected back in court to learn her sentence.

Christina Fay could serve as little as a month in jail on animal cruelty charges if she undergoes counseling. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to discuss an alternative plan to prosecutors’ recommended yearlong jail term.

The hearing also will determine a reimbursement amount to the Humane Society, which has been caring for the dogs; a plan to find a new home for them; and whether one dog should be euthanized after seriously injuring a caretaker.

The 60-year-old Fay had pleaded not guilty. She said she took care of her 84 dogs and compared them to an art collection.

