NEW YORK — Authorities say a Connecticut woman has died at a hospital after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while holding her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller.

The medical examiner will determine what caused the death of 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson of Stamford, Connecticut.

The New York Post says Goodson’s child was not hurt.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Monday at the Seventh Avenue B-D-E station in midtown Manhattan.

