Williams’ attorney did not immediately return a phone call Friday seeking comment.
Williams was driving a car carrying Byron James Shepard on March 26, 2017, when Tecumseh police Officer Justin Terney stopped her for a traffic violation.
Shepard gave Terney a false name, then ran when Terney learned of an arrest warrant against him and the two eventually shot each other.
Terney died the next day while Shepard survived. He has since been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death.
Prosecutors say Williams failed to tell Terney what Shepard’s true name is, that he was wanted and potentially violent.