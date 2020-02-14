The notes are written in pencil and include the same phone number. They typically read: “I saw you as we were both parking and thought that you were really cute. Not sure if you’re single, but maybe we can chat? -- Alex”

Two women recently raised concerns on Facebook, prompting their posts to be shared more than 1,200 times.

Master Cpl. Michael Austin of the Delaware State Police said police have investigated the notes. He said the telephone number was a non-working number and that no evidence of criminal activity was found.

But he cautioned shoppers to park in well-lit areas and to ignore unsolicited notes. He said: “Trust your gut instincts and if you see something, say something.”