La Salle said it takes seriously any complaints of hazing or other inappropriate behavior, promotes a campus community of “inclusivity, mutual respect and solidarity,’ and deviations from those tenets “are antithetical to our mission and will not be tolerated.”

AD

AD

The university didn’t cite examples of the “nonviolent power-differential hazing.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a freshman recruit had alleged hazing such as “initiation games” in which she said freshmen had soccer balls kicked at them from all directions.

Dawn Soufleris, university vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, told the paper that there had actually been two probes, one by the human resources department and the public safety department.

“While the investigation found no behavior necessitating University disciplinary action against specific individuals, we take very seriously all claims of hazing and other forms of inappropriate behavior,” the university said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD