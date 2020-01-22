The man had worked for the company for several years, said Dayton Fire Chief Mike Fasnacht.
The coroner’s office and Dayton police were investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
A man answering the phone at Techmetals on Tuesday said the company had no immediate comment other than to say “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.
