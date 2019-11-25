Ramirez Palma had spoken out about unsafe conditions at the construction site. Advocates and attorneys say deporting him would complicate the probe into the collapse and silence other witnesses who are in the country without proper documentation.

A New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice attorney and Ramirez Palma’s wife say they believe he may be deported Monday.

Federal authorities say they won’t comment on deportation plans for security reasons.

