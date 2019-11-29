Border Patrol officers arrested Ramirez Palma two days after he fell several stories Oct. 12 as the upper floors of the hotel project caved in.
Ramirez’s deportation comes despite calls from immigration and workplace safety advocates to release him while federal authorities investigate the cause of the collapse, which killed three workers and left dozens more injured.
