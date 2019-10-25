The voting percentages were posted Friday on the local’s website but no totals were given. Local officials believe the strike will end. The website told members to check after 4 p.m. Friday to find out when they return to work.
About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at U.S. factories.
National vote totals will be released later Friday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD